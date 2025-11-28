Hot Stocks: European Metals Holdings, ClearVue Technologies, Papyrus Australia

The Australian sharemarket was modestly higher on Friday, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.1% at 8622.10 by mid-afternoon as technology and consumer staples led the day’s gains. WiseTech Global climbed, while Xero and Life360 also advanced, and Woolworths rose after an upgrade from JPMorgan. Endeavour also edged higher. Offsetting the strength in tech and staples, financials weighed on the index: Commonwealth Bank, NAB and ANZ all slipped, while Suncorp fell after UBS cut its price target in response to costs linked to the recent Queensland storms.

Across the week, the ASX is on track to break a four-week losing streak and deliver its first five-day winning run since May, with the benchmark set for a weekly gain of about 2.4%. Markets rallied strongly on Monday after dovish signals from US Federal Reserve officials, and momentum continued through mid-week despite hotter-than-expected inflation data in Australia that dampened hopes of any RBA easing. Technology stocks were consistently strong, gold miners benefited from a surge in bullion above US$4,100 an ounce, and materials gained on firmer base-metal and iron ore prices. Defensive healthcare names outperformed after Wednesday’s inflation data, while pockets of the market, including energy, financials and selected retailers, faced pressure. Overall, improving global sentiment and revived US rate-cut expectations helped lift the ASX out of its month-long downturn.

In Friday’s company news,

European Metals Holdings Cinovec wins up to €360m Czech government grant

European Metals Holdings (ASX:EMH) has been informed it will receive a grant of up to €360m (AUD 645m) from the Czech Government to support development of the Cinovec Lithium Project, recognised as a strategic asset under both EU and Czech frameworks. The funding, one of the largest EU project-level commitments for critical raw materials, will subsidise eligible capex through to 2032 and further embeds Cinovec within Europe’s battery-supply-chain strategy. The announcement details the strong political support for the project, ongoing permitting and feasibility work, and the project’s position as the EU’s largest hard-rock lithium deposit.

ClearVue tech to power South African towers

ClearVue Technologies (ASX:CPV) has secured an agreement with its license partner Concept Business Group to reclad two 10-storey towers in South Africa using its solar-generating Vision Glass, Skylight and Solar Cladding products, a project expected to exceed $1m in value and deliver more than 40% of each building’s energy needs. The retrofit aims to significantly cut carbon emissions, improve façade performance and achieve a payback period of under five years, with installation targeted for Q2 2026. The order is framed as validation of ClearVue’s partner-led growth model and demonstrates the commercial viability of its transparent BIPV technology.

Papyrus signs $4.2m supply deal for biodegradable mining products

Papyrus Australia (ASX:PPY) has executed a 3.5-year contract with TBS Mining Solutions, part of Aquirian, to manufacture biodegradable variants of the patented Collar Keeper® product used in drilling and blasting. Valued at roughly $4.2m in minimum volumes (beginning once supply commences), the deal marks Papyrus’s transition from R&D to commercial operations, leveraging its agricultural-waste-to-fibre technology to replace plastic components in mining applications. Supply is targeted for Q4 FY26, contingent on Papyrus meeting staged production milestones including equipment fabrication, sample delivery and acceptance testing.