Minerals 260 Requests Trading Halt

Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6) has requested a trading halt of its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. The explorer is preparing to release an updated mineral resource estimate for its Bullabulling gold project, located in Western Australia. Minerals 260 focuses on discovering and developing high-value mineral deposits. The company explores prospective regions, aiming to create shareholder value through successful project development.

The trading halt took effect from the start of trade on Friday. Minerals 260 anticipates making the announcement regarding the updated resource estimate by Tuesday. The halt will allow the market to digest the information in an orderly fashion once it is released.

Minerals 260 has a market capitalisation of $713.10 million. The company’s shares last traded at 34¢. This represents a gain of 183 per cent for the year to date, highlighting strong investor interest in the company’s activities and potential.

The updated mineral resource estimate will provide further insights into the potential of the Bullabulling gold project. Investors are keenly awaiting the details, which are expected to be released early next week.