Corporate Travel Management Suspends UK, Europe CEO

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) has announced the immediate suspension of its UK and Europe chief executive, Michael Healy. The company confirmed that Mr. Healy has been temporarily stood down, but will continue to receive his full salary and benefits under the terms of his existing employment contract during the period of suspension. Corporate Travel Management is a global travel management solutions provider, offering services to corporate clients worldwide. They provide innovative and cost-effective travel programs.

In the wake of Mr. Healy’s suspension, the company has appointed Eleanor Noonan, the current global chief operating officer, as the interim chief executive for the UK and Europe region. Ms. Noonan will assume her new responsibilities with immediate effect, ensuring continuity in the company’s operations across the region during this transitional period.

Corporate Travel Management stated that its board of directors is currently undertaking further investigations into the matter that led to Mr. Healy’s suspension. However, the company has declined to provide any specific details regarding the nature of the investigation at this time.

The company has stated that it will refrain from making any additional comments until the investigative process has been completed. This approach aims to maintain the integrity of the investigation and ensure a fair and unbiased outcome. Investors and stakeholders are advised to monitor official company announcements for further updates.