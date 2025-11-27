Alphabet Joins Elite $US4 Trillion Club

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has joined an elite group of companies, including Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, by attaining a market capitalisation of $US4 trillion. This surge marks a significant milestone for Alphabet, whose shares have experienced a near-parabolic rise in recent months, according to Bespoke Investment. Alphabet has become the best performing mega-cap, with a 70 per cent year-to-date gain, more than doubling since its low in April. Alphabet is a technology company that focuses on search, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. Its subsidiary Google is known for its search engine, online advertising technologies, and other software and hardware products.

According to Bespoke, Alphabet’s shares have risen for eight consecutive months. The company’s stock has gained more than 10 per cent for four months running, a record since its public debut in 2004. This impressive performance follows positive reviews for Alphabet’s large language model, Gemini 3. The company’s shares have surged, marking an 88 per cent gain over the last six months, the strongest such move in its history.

Despite this growth, Bespoke notes that Alphabet’s shares are considerably elevated compared to moving averages. As of Wednesday in New York, the company’s shares were a record 61 per cent above their 200-day moving average. Bespoke suggests that the rapid increase in value may present risks for new investors.