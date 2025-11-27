Bitcoin Sentiment Dampened After Recent Price Tumble

Bitcoin’s recent performance has dampened market sentiment, with a 25 per cent tumble from its record high in early October overshadowing its relatively minor year-to-date decline of less than 2 per cent. This correction has prompted caution among investors and analysts alike. Bitcoin was trading at approximately $US91,500 on bitstamp.net near 6.20am on Friday.

According to Pat Tschosik, chief thematic strategist at Ned Davis Research, a positive outlook on Bitcoin hinges on several key factors. These include a reversal of outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, the establishment of bottoms in Ether, and an upward movement in the shares of Strategy. While not explicitly named in the source, it can be inferred Strategy is a significant entity involved with Bitcoin, holding approximately 3 per cent of the total Bitcoin supply. Tschosik also indicated that a break above $US105,000 would be a crucial signal.

While Bitcoin has shown some recovery from dipping below $US83,000 last week, Tschosik describes the move as “uninspiring so far”. He notes that historical corrections have typically required around two months to form a bottom. Tschosik pinpointed key support and resistance levels for Bitcoin.

He identified a support range between its March 2024 high of $US73,000 and its “liberation day low” of $US76,000. Conversely, resistance is anticipated near its 2024 high of $US105,000, with stronger resistance observed at the August and October highs near $US123,000. Tschosik added that breakouts above these resistance levels are needed to turn more bullish, but acknowledges that “the crypto has its work cut out.”