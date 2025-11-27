JPMorgan Chase to Build London Tower

JPMorgan Chase & Co has announced plans to construct a new tower in London’s Canary Wharf, committing billions of pounds to the project. The bank’s decision follows recent UK budget measures aimed at stimulating financial growth. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, asset management, and other financial services. The company also operates Chase, a retail bank in the United Kingdom.

The project is expected to contribute approximately 9.9 billion pounds to the local economy over six years, including construction costs, and is projected to create around 7,800 jobs. The planned 3 million-square-foot building will significantly exceed the floorspace of existing landmarks like The Shard. JPMorgan’s Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon, cited the UK government’s focus on economic growth as a crucial factor in the bank’s decision.

Rachel Reeves, the UK finance minister, hailed the investment as a substantial vote of confidence in the UK economy. The new tower will accommodate up to 12,000 employees and is being designed by Foster + Partners, the architects behind JPMorgan’s New York headquarters. The development site, known as ‘Riverside South,’ was acquired by JPMorgan in 2008.

Shobi Khan, CEO of Canary Wharf Group, described the announcement as a “defining moment” for the district, noting that 2025 is projected to be the best year for leasing in over a decade. News of JPMorgan’s expanded presence comes as Goldman Sachs also announced plans to double its workforce in Birmingham, expanding its operations there.