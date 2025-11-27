Ampyr Australia Signs Landmark Battery Deal

Ampyr Australia has secured a 15-year agreement with Danish energy trading firm InCommodities for its Bulabul battery project in Wellington, New South Wales. This deal, representing part of a partnership valued at over $300 million, signifies InCommodities’ initial long-term investment within the Australian energy market. Ampyr Australia is a battery developer and part of the Singapore-based AGP Group, a global investor and asset manager involved in energy, data centres, and real estate. The company focuses on developing and operating utility-scale battery storage projects.

According to Ampyr Australia’s chief executive, Alex Wonhas, this collaboration is expected to foster greater competition in the Australian market for large-scale electricity storage solutions, ultimately leading to improved results for consumers. The Wellington battery, situated in Central West NSW, will boast a capacity of 300 megawatts and 600 megawatt-hours, enabling it to operate at full capacity for two hours.

The battery will store excess solar energy, releasing it during periods of peak demand. It is estimated that the battery will be able to provide power to as many as 300,000 households for two hours. This capability should enhance grid stability and reliability, helping to integrate renewable energy sources more effectively.

Andrew Koscharsky, head of power trading in Australia for InCommodities, highlighted that the company differentiates itself from competitors by committing to long-term trading arrangements, far exceeding the typical two-to-three-year deals commonly seen in the market. Koscharsky said this approach contributes to heightened market competition and greater investment security.