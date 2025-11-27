Lottery Corporation Appoints New Chief Executive

The Lottery Corporation has announced the appointment of Wayne Pickup as its new chief executive officer and as an observer to the board. Following the completion of all administrative processes, Pickup will also be appointed as a director, formally becoming the managing director of the company. The Lottery Corporation is a gaming and entertainment company that operates lotteries and keno services across Australia. It aims to deliver exciting and responsible gaming experiences for its customers.

The appointment comes as Sue van der Merwe retires from her role as managing director and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Van der Merwe will remain with the company in a transitional capacity to assist in the handover process, ensuring a smooth transition of leadership responsibilities. Her advisory role is scheduled to continue until January 30.

Wayne Pickup’s appointment signals a new chapter for the Lottery Corporation. The company has not yet released any statements regarding strategic shifts or initiatives that may accompany the change in leadership. Investors and stakeholders will be closely watching to see how Pickup’s vision will shape the company’s future direction in the competitive gaming and entertainment market.