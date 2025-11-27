Megaport Finalises Latitude.sh Acquisition

Megaport has announced the completion of its acquisition of Latitude.sh, a company providing a globally scalable compute-as-a-service platform. This acquisition marks a significant step for Megaport as it broadens its services beyond its traditional networking solutions. Megaport provides elastic interconnection services, offering a way to connect networks, storage, and cloud services. Latitude.sh’s platform allows users to access and scale computing resources on demand.

With this acquisition, Megaport’s offerings now include high-performance CPU and GPU compute capabilities, allowing customers to scale their workloads as needed. This expansion enables Megaport to cater to a wider range of customer requirements, particularly in areas requiring significant processing power and flexibility.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Reid highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, noting that it positions Megaport to effectively serve both the traditional compute market and the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector. This includes supporting AI inference and training workloads, which demand substantial computational resources.

By integrating Latitude.sh’s compute platform, Megaport aims to provide a more comprehensive suite of services, addressing both networking and computational needs for its clients. The acquisition is expected to enhance Megaport’s ability to support advanced applications and evolving technology demands in the market.