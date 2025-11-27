NRW Holdings Boosts FY26 Guidance

NRW Holdings has upgraded its financial year 2026 (FY26) guidance, projecting revenue of approximately $4.1 billion and underlying EBITDA in the range of $260 to $265 million. This revision follows a robust beginning to the financial year and the company’s recent acquisition of Fredon. NRW Holdings is a leading provider of diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors. The company offers a wide range of services, including civil construction, mining, and engineering.

At the annual meeting, NRW chief executive Julian Pemberton informed shareholders that mining operations in Queensland have exceeded internal projections, supported by beneficial weather conditions. Furthermore, Fredon is currently meeting its targets for the first half earn-out period.

The group’s secured work in hand stands at $7.1 billion, complemented by $7 billion in active tenders and a substantial $20.9 billion pipeline of prospective projects. NRW anticipates that the second half of the year will benefit from a full six months of Fredon’s operational contribution, an expanded scope of work at the South Walker Creek project, and continued strong performance across its nine business units.

These factors collectively contribute to the upgraded financial outlook, reflecting NRW Holdings’ positive momentum and strategic growth initiatives. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities within the resources and infrastructure sectors.