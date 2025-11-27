Retail Food Group Sees Sales Growth

Retail Food Group (RFG) has reported improved trading conditions in the first quarter, with executive chairman Peter George noting positive network same-store sales growth and stronger performance across core brands. RFG operates various franchise systems, including Donut King and Michel’s Patisserie. The company focuses on managing and growing its network of food retail outlets.

Crust led the portfolio with a 4.1 per cent increase in same-store sales, while Beefy’s showed growth of 5.8 per cent, accounting for the Gympie store’s adjustment due to the opening of a bypass road. Across the broader network, same-store sales rose 0.8 per cent, excluding the impact of non-core brand closures that affected total network sales and outlet numbers.

The first Firehouse Subs store remains on track for FY26, with work progressing on selecting a flagship site and establishing a supply chain. Retail Food Group has agreed to or completed 44 per cent of its targeted 50 company-store transitions, exiting four additional sites in 1Q26.

George indicated that the transition program is expected to halt the $5.1 million in FY25 cash losses from company-operated stores. Furthermore, the company anticipates generating franchise service fees on transitioned sites in the second half of FY26.