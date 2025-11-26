WiseTech Global Appoints New Board Member

WiseTech Global has announced the appointment of Raelene Murphy as an independent non-executive director, effective from January 1. Murphy will also become a member of the company’s audit and risk committee. WiseTech Global is a software company that provides solutions for the logistics industry. Their flagship platform, CargoWise, enables logistics service providers to manage complex supply chains.

Murphy brings over 35 years of experience in strategic, financial, and operational leadership to the role. She currently serves as an independent director and audit committee chairwoman at both Bega Cheese and Tabcorp. Her extensive background is expected to contribute significantly to WiseTech’s governance and strategic direction.

Andrew Harrison, lead independent director, commented that Murphy’s appointment enhances the board’s expertise in audit, governance, and ASX public company matters. Her experience in these areas is considered a valuable addition to the existing board composition.

Following Murphy’s appointment, WiseTech’s board will consist of five independent directors and two executive directors. The company has stated that it is still evaluating potential candidates for additional independent board positions, indicating a continued focus on board composition and expertise.