Synlait Milk Reduces Forecast Milk Price

Synlait Milk has adjusted its forecast base milk price for the 2025/26 season, setting it at $NZ9.50 ($8.30) per kilogram of milk solids. This marks a decrease from the previous forecast of $NZ10.00 per kg. Synlait Milk is a New Zealand-based dairy processing company that produces a range of milk products, including infant formula and cheese. The company works with dairy farmers to source high-quality milk and processes it for local and international markets.

The revised base milk price does not incorporate any additional incentives that may be paid to farmers. These incentives are typically awarded for the implementation of best practices in dairy farming or for specialised milk production methods that meet specific quality standards. The adjustment reflects ongoing assessments of market conditions and the company’s expectations for the upcoming season.

Despite the reduction in the forecast milk price, Synlait Milk’s share price has shown positive movement this year. The company’s shares have increased by 49 per cent, reaching a value of 58¢. This gain reflects investor sentiment and market response to Synlait’s overall performance and strategic positioning within the dairy sector.