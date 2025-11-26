RBNZ Cuts Official Cash Rate to 2.25%

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has lowered the official cash rate (OCR) by 0.25 percentage points, bringing it down to 2.25 per cent. The decision, revealed in the meeting statement, showed a split among committee members, with five voting in favour of the reduction and one member opposing the move. The RBNZ acts as New Zealand’s central bank, responsible for formulating and implementing monetary policy. Its primary goal is to maintain price stability and support sustainable economic growth.

The committee’s rationale behind the rate cut centres on the need to reinforce both consumer and business confidence. Policymakers expressed concerns that the economic recovery might be slower than necessary to meet the central bank’s inflation targets. The reduction in the OCR is intended to counteract this risk by providing additional monetary stimulus.

Furthermore, the Reserve Bank acknowledged that the New Zealand economy remains in the early phases of recovery. The bank stated that maintaining the current level of monetary easing would be conducive to supporting a sustained recovery in economic activity. This suggests a cautious approach, balancing the need for stimulus with concerns about potential inflationary pressures.

The decision reflects the RBNZ’s commitment to supporting the New Zealand economy through a period of uncertainty. The rate cut is designed to provide a buffer against downside risks and ensure the recovery remains on track.