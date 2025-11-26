Flight Centre Launches World360 Rewards

Flight Centre Travel Group has introduced World360 Rewards, a new national loyalty program allowing customers to earn points on every travel booking made across its various brands and with more than 300 partner companies. Flight Centre Travel Group is one of the world’s largest travel agency groups, offering a range of leisure and corporate travel services. The company operates several well-known travel brands and provides travel solutions to customers globally.

The World360 Rewards program is free to join and allows members to accrue points on flights, hotels, cruises, tours, and retail partner purchases, with no blackout dates. A key feature of the program is the ability for members to stack rewards, earning World360 points in addition to airline frequent flyer points and credit card rewards, maximizing their benefits.

For an annual fee of $249, members can upgrade to a “member plus” tier, which includes 15,000 bonus points, access to airport lounges, delay protection, and a global eSIM. According to Flight Centre leisure chief James Kavanagh, the program is designed to expedite points accumulation and enable customers to redeem points across any travel product sold by Flight Centre, Travel Associates, or Cruiseabout.

To celebrate the launch, members can earn triple points with select partners, including Air New Zealand, Fiji Airways, Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas, Viking Cruises, Trafalgar, and Contiki. A dedicated World360 Rewards store will offer exclusive points-only travel deals and the option to use points for full or partial payment of trips.