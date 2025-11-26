Temple & Webster has announced a continuation of its market share gains, reporting an 18 per cent increase in revenue between July 1 and November 20 compared to the same period last year. The online retailer attributes this growth to strengthening customer numbers and rising order values. Temple & Webster is an Australian online retailer of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products. It aims to offer the largest range of products and the best customer service in the country.

Key performance indicators for Temple & Webster are trending positively, with average order values up 3 per cent and active customers reaching a record high. Repeat customers now represent an increasing proportion of overall sales. The company’s home improvement division continues to be a standout performer, with growth exceeding 40 per cent year-on-year. The trade and commercial division also showed strong momentum, accelerating to 23 per cent growth year-to-date, boosted by larger orders from the holiday and student accommodation sectors.

Temple & Webster has reiterated its commitment to achieving revenue growth within its fiscal year 2026 target range. The company says it remains on track to meet its midterm objective of reaching $1 billion in annual revenue. Furthermore, Temple & Webster reaffirmed its EBITDA margin guidance of 3 to 5 per cent.

With a substantial cash reserve exceeding $150 million, Temple & Webster confirmed that its on-market share buyback program is in place and ready to be implemented. This financial flexibility positions the company to capitalise on future growth opportunities and deliver shareholder value.