Apple Set to Regain Smartphone Crown

Apple is poised to reclaim its position as the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer, surpassing Samsung for the first time in over a decade. This resurgence is attributed to the strong market reception of the iPhone 17 series and an increase in consumers upgrading their devices, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple, a multinational technology company, designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, and the HomePod smart speaker.

Shares in Apple experienced a surge in New York, reaching a record high of $US280.38 before settling slightly to $US278.00, up 0.8 per cent. The stock has seen a rally of over 4.5 per cent in the past five trading days. The iPhone 17 models, launched in September, have proven popular in both the US and China, Apple’s key markets. Researchers indicate that these models have motivated more consumers to upgrade, resulting in double-digit year-over-year sales growth in these regions.

Counterpoint’s analysis suggests that iPhone shipments are projected to increase by 10 per cent in 2025, compared to a 4.6 per cent growth for Samsung. The overall smartphone market is expected to grow by 3.3 per cent in 2025, with Apple anticipated to hold a 19.4 per cent share. This would mark the first time since 2011 that the company has achieved the number one position.

According to Counterpoint analyst Yang Wang, the replacement cycle reaching its inflection point is a key factor driving the upgraded shipment outlook. Wang noted that consumers who purchased smartphones during the COVID-19 pandemic are now entering their upgrade phase. Furthermore, the sale of 358 million secondhand iPhones between 2023 and Q2 2025 suggests that these users are also likely to upgrade to new iPhones in the coming years.