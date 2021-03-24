Serko (ASX:SKO) progress deal with Booking.com

Online travel booking and expense management for business Serko (ASX:SKO) has started the transition of existing Booking.com for Business customers to be moved to the new Zeno powered platform.



This will be phased as additional languages and regional content are added, with the majority of active users currently expected to be migrated within two to three months.



The revenue from Booking.com for Business customers is expected to be material in FY22.

Shares in Serkoare trading 2.3 per cent higher at $5.90