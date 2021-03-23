Energy sector leads the losses: ASX closes the day 0.1% lower

At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 7 points lower, or 0.1 per cent lower to finish at 6,745.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a fall of 76 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a dip of 7 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing fall of 45 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 9 point fall for tomorrow morning.

E-Health SaaS company Respiriis pleased to report the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared wheezo for sale in the US market as a class II medical device, along with the wheezo App. The Company was able to secure a very broad Indication for Use for wheezo, which is intended to detect and record abnormal breath sounds at the windpipe. Shares in Respiri Limitedclosed 2.9 per cent lower at $0.17.Whitehaven Coalreports that Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group has suspended shiploading at the Port of Newcastle after a structural assessment of its shiploader identified faults.Genex Powerhas finalised its negotiations with Powerlink Queensland in relation to the connection arrangements for the 250MW Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project.Airtaskerstarted trading today. They floated with an issue price of $0.65, opened at $1.01 and it closed at $1.05.The best performing sector was Communication Services adding just over 1 per cent while the worst performing sector was Energy, shedding just over 1 per cent.The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was AGL Energy, rising 5.1 per cent to close at $10.47. Shares in Nufarmand Sonic Healthcarefollowed higher.The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, dropping 4.3 per cent to close at $5.14. Shares in Flight Centre Travel Groupand Pilbara Mineralsfollowed lower.Japan’s Nikkei has lost 0.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has lost 1.5 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has also lost 1.5 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,736 an ounce.Iron ore price fell 0.4 per cent to US$167.37.Its futures are pointing to a rise of 0.5 per cent.Light crude is US$0.55 lower at US$58.16 barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 76.93US cents.