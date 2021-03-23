Airtasker (ASX:ART) launches on the ASX

Local services platform Airtasker (ASX:ART) has successfully listed on the ASX today at 11:00 am under the code “ART”.



The IPO was more than five times oversubscribed by institutional and retail investors, enabling the company to build a strong register of local fund managers in addition to approximately 3,800 retail shareholders.



Airtasker staff subscribed for over $1.6 million in additional shares, with 45 per cent of Airtasker staff participating in the IPO at an average investment of $22,400.

A select group of Taskers were offered the opportunity to participate in the IPO, with $1 million being subscribed by more than 700 independent Taskers.Shares in Airtaskerare trading 72.31 per cent higher at $1.12.