Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) reports NPAT up 133.6%

Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) report NPAT up 133.6 per cent to $29.1 million.



Reported EBITDA of $94.2 million for FY21, up 289.2 per cent on the prior year, with Underlying EBITDA of $81.1 million up 39.2 per cent, which is slightly ahead of the guidance provided on 8 February 2021.



Sigma CEO and Managing Director Mark Hooper commented: “This is a milestone result.

The Board has declared a dividend of one cent per share fully franked.Shares in Sigma Healthcareare trading 3.4 per cent higher at 69 cents.