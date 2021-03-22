Market tense on Covid anniversary: ASX poised to open lower

Following mixed leads from US markets, the Australian share market looks set to open lower. Today marks the one year anniversary since the pandemic share crash in the US. The S&P 500 fell 2.9 pr cent. Meanwhile, America has seen the seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases up by at least 5 per cent in 27 states. That’s according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.



Local economic news



Commonwealth Bank Group economists release the weekly data on credit and debit card spending. Also ANZ-Roy Morgan issue the weekly consumer sentiment index.

Wall Street closed higher yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent to close at 32,731, the S&P 500 added 0.7 per cent to 3941 and the NASDAQ closed 1.2 per cent higher at 13,378.European markets closed mixed: London's FTSE added 0.3 per cent, Paris lost 0.5 per cent and Frankfurt closed 0.3 per cent higher.Asian markets closed mixed: Tokyo's Nikkei fell 2.1 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite closed 1.1 per cent higher.Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to 0.3 per cent fall.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.7 per cent higher at 6752.Pushpay Holdingsunderstands that interests associated with Christopher & Banks V Limited, the investment vehicle associated with Peter Huljich and Christopher Huljich, entered into agreements on 22 March 2021 with affiliates managed by Sixth Street, under which that shareholder has sold 100 per cent of their shares in Pushpay to Sixth Street. Sixth Street is a leading global investment firm. Pushpay understands that Sixth Street will become its largest shareholder, holding approximately 17.8 per cent of the total number of Pushpay shares after the acquisition is completed at the end of this month. Shares in Pushpay Holdingsclosed 1.19 per cent lower at $1.66 yesterday.Brisbane Broncosis paying 0.5 cents fully frankedBriscoe Groupis paying 12.5453 cents unfrankedCarsales.Com Ltdis paying 25 cents fully frankedFonterra Share Fundis paying 3.9461 cents unfrankedOne Australian Dollar at 8:10 AM was buying 77.47 US cents, 55.91 Pence Sterling, 84.31 Yen and 64.90 Euro cents.Iron Ore has lost 2.7 per cent to US$157.01Iron Ore futures suggest a 1.1 per cent gain.Gold has lost $3.30 to US$1741 an ounce.Silver has lost $0.49 to US$25.84 an ounce.Oil has gained $0.13 to US$61.55 a barrel.