Telstra (ASX:TLS) to sell Spacetalk (ASX:SPA) Adventurer devices

Telstra (ASX:TLS) will soon sell Spacetalk (ASX:SPA) Adventurer devices across all its retail stores and online channels in Australia.
ASX listed Spacetalk developed the Adventurer range of all-in-one smartphone GPS watches for children to provide secure media consumption with device control functionalities for the guardian.
The devices will be available to purchase outright, or on a Telstra hardware repayment plan, with the product launch targeted for April 2021.
Telstra is working with Spacetalk to build a monthly SIM service plan specifically for Spacetalk devices which will simplify the offering and allow Telstra to add new mobile service subscribers to its network.
also announced this morning that it has entered into an agreement with PURE Asset Management to provide Spacetalk access to a loan facility of up to $5 million – made up of a $3 million term loan facility and a $2 million bridging facility.
are trading 0.78 per cent lower at $3.17.