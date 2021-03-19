Telstra (ASX:TLS) to sell Spacetalk (ASX:SPA) Adventurer devices

Company News

by Katrina Bullock March 19, 2021 11:35 AM

Telstra (ASX:TLS) will soon sell Spacetalk (ASX:SPA) Adventurer devices across all its retail stores and online channels in Australia.

ASX listed Spacetalk developed the Adventurer range of all-in-one smartphone GPS watches for children to provide secure media consumption with device control functionalities for the guardian.

The devices will be available to purchase outright, or on a Telstra hardware repayment plan, with the product launch targeted for April 2021.



Telstra is working with Spacetalk to build a monthly SIM service plan specifically for Spacetalk devices which will simplify the offering and allow Telstra to add new mobile service subscribers to its network.

Spacetalk (ASX:SPA) also announced this morning that it has entered into an agreement with PURE Asset Management to provide Spacetalk access to a loan facility of up to $5 million – made up of a $3 million term loan facility and a $2 million bridging facility.

Shares in Telstra Corporation (ASX:TLS) are trading 0.78 per cent lower at $3.17.
 