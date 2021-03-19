Coles (ASX:COL) pledges to go 100% renewable electricity by 2025

Coles Group (ASX:COL) has pledged to go 100 per cent renewable by 2025.



It has also committed to deliver net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.



This follows on the heels of fellow supermarket giant Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) which committed to 100 per cent renewable by 2025 last November, but Woolies went one step further by committing to making its operations net carbon positive – rather than net neutral – by 2050 if not before.

Coles has also promised to reduce combined Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than 75 per cent by 2030 (from a FY20 baseline).Shares in Coles Groupare trading 0.64 per cent lower at $15.47.