Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC) has renewed the employment contract of its CEO.



Ms Susan Mitchell's contract was due to expire on 3 April 2021 and has now been extended to 3 October 2022 on the same terms.



She was appointed CEO in April of 2018 on an initial three-year contract.

The appointment came after holding the role of Chief Financial Officer with the company for 9 years.Shares in Mortgage Choiceare trading 0.85 per cent higher at $1.18.