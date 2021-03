Health software company Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) reports their trial in breast cancer screening had excellent results in the second-round.



The study used Volpara®Density™ software to assess breast density. The results showed a significant reduction in interval cancers in those women being selected for breast MRI. False-positive rate significantly reduced relative to first results two years ago.



Shares in Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) are trading 2.3 per cent higher at $1.32.