Unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in February: ASX 0.3% lower at noon

The Australian share market opened almost flat, roller coastering between falls and gains and is now tracking 0.3 per cent lower at noon. The S&P/ASX 200 index is 18 points at 6,777. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 12 points as we head into afternoon trade. Despite the Dow and S&P 500 hitting record highs last night, the local market has been unable to follow the lead from US markets.



Local economic news



The Australian Bureau of Statistic released data on Labour Force for February

Labour force participation rate remained unchanged at 66.1 per cent in February. In this period 88,700 jobs were added exceeding expectations of 30,000 jobs.Unemployment rate fell from 6.4 per cent in January to 5.8 per cent in February which is below market consensus of 6.3 per cent. This is the lowest jobless rate since March 2020 as the economy continues to recover from the impact of Covid-19.Ord Minnett rates building supplies company Boralas a lighten which is a downgrade from a hold. The broker believes there is a risk to the US business due to rising US mortgage rates which may temper demand for housing as the year progresses. Target price is $5.00. Shares in Boralare trading 1.8 per cent lower at $5.50.The Westpac Groupwill sell Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance to Arch Capital Group. They will enter into a 10-year exclusive supply agreement for Arch to provide Lenders Mortgage Insurance to the Group. Westpac will record a loss on sale in FY21 from separation and transaction costs along with the $84 million write down in goodwill that was announced last month. Shares in the Westpac Groupare trading 0.5 per lower at $24.55.Gold explorer Tulla Resourcesstarted starting today. The company co-owns 50 per cent of the Central Norseman Gold Project in Western Australia with Pantoro. Shares were issued at $0.90 and started trading on the ASX at $0.69 and is currently trading at $0.60.The best-performing sector is Materials adding 0.5 per cent, while the worst performing sector is Utilities shedding 1.3 per cent.The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Silver Lake Resourcesrising 7.7 per cent to $1.69 followed by shares in Gold Road Resourcesand Ramelius ResourcesThe worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is SkyCity Entertainmentdropping 3.7 per cent to $3.10 followed by shares in Spark New Zealandand Cleanaway Waste ManagementGold is trading at US$1,750 an ounce.Iron ore price fell 0.03 per cent to US$168.21.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.9 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 78.25 US cents.