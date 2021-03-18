Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) completed sale of three office buildings in France

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan March 18, 2021 11:00 AM

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) has completed the sale of the three office buildings in Paris in France.

Village 4 and 6 were sold to institutional funds managed by Perial AM.

Village 3 was sold to an institutional fund managed by La Française Real Estate Managers on March 4, 2021. The total price of both transactions is $327.3 million.



The company has now completed €800 million of its €4 billion European asset disposal program.

Shares in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) are trading 1.77 per cent lower at $5.56.