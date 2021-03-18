Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) completed sale of three office buildings in France

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) has completed the sale of the three office buildings in Paris in France.



Village 4 and 6 were sold to institutional funds managed by Perial AM.



Village 3 was sold to an institutional fund managed by La Française Real Estate Managers on March 4, 2021. The total price of both transactions is $327.3 million.

The company has now completed €800 million of its €4 billion European asset disposal program.Shares in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfieldare trading 1.77 per cent lower at $5.56.