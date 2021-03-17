1 in 5 Australians expect household finances to improve next year: ASX tracking 0.7% lower at noon

The Australian share market dropped at the open and is now tracking 0.7 per cent lower at noon. The S&P/ASX 200 index is 49 points down at 6,778. On the futures market the SPI is 53 points lower.



Local economic news



About one in five (18%) people expect their household finances will improve over the next 12 months, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics household impacts of covid-19 survey.

Ord Minnett rates Telstraas an Upgrade to Buy from an Accumulate. With the national broadband network rollout affecting fixed margins, Ord Minnett notes the mobile retail sector is the most important earnings driver for Telstra Corp. According to the broker's assessment of the market, Telstra will lose share of the prepaid market to mobile virtual network operators (MVNO). The postpaid market remains lucrative for Telstra with the company better placed given its head start in the rollout of 5G infrastructure. Shares in Telstraare currently 0.6 per cent higher at $3.14.Westpac Banking Corporationtoday announced that it was bringing together the leadership of its Consumer and Business divisions into a new Consumer & Business Banking division. The new division will be led by the current Chief Executive, Consumer, Chris de Bruin. Shares in Westpac Banking Corporationare currently at 0.4 per cent lower at $24.64.The best-performing sector is Utilities, adding 0.5 per cent, while the worst performing sector is Materials, shedding 1.5 per cent.The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, rising 4.6 per cent to $5.67, followed by shares in Collins Foodsand Bravura SolutionsThe worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Corporate Travel Management, dropping 5.1 per cent to $21.11, followed by shares in Perenti Globaland South32Gold is trading at US$1,731 an ounce.Iron ore price is steady at $168.26.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.6 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 77.39US cents.