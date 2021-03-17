AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) signs Europe deal for Pascomer drug

AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) has signed a new commercialisation and development agreement for its orphan drug Pascomer.



The agreement covers 27 countries within the European Union including Switzerland, Norway and the United Kingdom.



The agreement is with Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, a specialist pharmaceutical company based in Germany.

Pascomer is being developed to treat facial angiofibromas, a symptom of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, a genetic disease that can impair breathing and eyesight.Shares in AFT Pharmaceuticalsare trading 3.7 per cent higher at $4.25