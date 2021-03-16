Tech sector pushes market up: ASX closed 0.8% higher

It has been a positive day of trade for the Australian share market. At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 54 points up, or 0.8 per cent higher to finish at 6,827.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a fall of 38 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a rise of 1 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing lift of 51 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 55 point rise for tomorrow morning

Pendal Grouptoday announced that Group CEO, Emilio Gonzalez, will step down after 11 years in the role, and Nicholas Good, currently CEO of the J O Hambro Capital Management operations in the USA, will be his successor. Mr Gonzalez has a six-month notice period. Shares in Pendal Groupclosed 2.7 per cent higher at $6.41.Crown Resorts Limitedhas today announced that Crown and its associated entities will cease making monetary or in-kind political donations, effective immediately.Dexushas entered into an agreement to combine the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund with AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund.Diversified Metals & Mining, Bastion Minerals Limitedstarted trading today. It issued shares at $0.20 and started trading on the ASX at $0.20 and closed at $0.20.5.The best performing sector was Infotech adding almost 3 per cent while the worst performing sector was Materials shedding 0.7 per cent.The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Polynovo, rising 6.6 per cent to close at $2.75. Shares in Charter Hall Groupand Nearmapfollowed higher.The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Metcash, dropping almost 4 per cent to close at $3.39. Shares in BHP Groupand Sandfire Resourcesfollowed lower.Higher: Japan's Nikkei has added 0.6 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng has also added 0.6 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has gained 0.1 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,735 an ounce.Iron ore price fell 3.1 per cent to US$165.44.Its futures are pointing to a rise of 3.3 per cent.Light crude is US$0.38 down at US$60.97 barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 77.52 US cents.