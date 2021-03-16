Starpharma (ASX:SPL) reports DEP HER2-lutetium shows potent anticancer effect

Starpharma (ASX:SPL) says its second radiopharmaceutical candidate, DEP HER2-lutetium, achieved potent and durable anticancer activity, with complete tumour regression, outperforming Herceptin labelled with lutetium, in a breast cancer model.



Worldwide, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the second most common cancer in the US.



Radiotheranostics is a rapidly developing area of cancer treatment and diagnosis, with deals and sales estimated to grow to $12–15 billion by 2030.

Recent deals include the acquisition of Endocyte by Novartis for US$2.1 billion and the acquisition of Sirtex by CDH Genetech for $1.9 billion.Shares in Starpharmaare trading 1.1 per cent higher at $1.89.