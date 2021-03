Dexus (ASX:DXS) has entered into an agreement to combine the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund with AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund.



If the merger is approved and successfully implemented, the merged entity will provide existing Dexus Wholesale Property Fund and AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund Unitholders with an enhanced investment proposition.



Shares in Dexus (ASX:DXS) are trading 2.5 per cent higher at $9.58.