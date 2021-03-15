Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) receives US funding for Pilgangoora: ASX closed 0.1% higher

At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 6 points higher, or 0.1 per cent higher to finish at 6,773.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a rise of 46 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a rise of 2 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing lift of 1 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 12 point risetomorrow morning

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe says the economic recovery has been quicker and stronger than expected. The remarks were made at the Melbourne Business Analytics Conference.Pilbara Mineralshas received a $US15 million unsecured payment from Yibin Tianyi Lithium to fund $22 million of improvement works underway on plant one at Pilbara’s Pilgangoora operation. This increased offtake is in addition to and will be incorporated in the existing five-year offtake agreement. Shares in Pilbara Mineralsclosed 3.9 per cent higher at $1.08.Shares in Tilt Renewablessurged today after receiving an almost $2.74 billion takeover bid by the renewable energy investment group Powering Australian Renewables, which includes including power company AGL Energy, and the Australian and Queensland government investment arms.Evolution Mininghas entered into an agreement to acquire all the issued shares in Canadian gold mine developer Battle North Gold.Fortescue Metals Group Ltdplans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, ten years earlier than the previous target. Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortescue, will be a key enabler of this target through the development of green electricity, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Australia.The best performing sector was Healthcare adding 1.1 per cent while the worst performing sector was Infotech, shedding 1.9 per cent.The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Magellan Financial Group, rising 4.9 per cent to close at $45.39. Shares in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticalsand Onmi Bridgewayfollowed.The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was GWA Group, dropping 7.6 per cent to close at $2.78. Shares in Afterpayand AP Eagers Automotivefollowed.Japan’s Nikkei has added 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has added 0.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has lost 0.7 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,725 an ounce.Iron ore price fell 3.1 per cent to US$165.44.Its futures are pointing to a fall of 4.1 per cent.Light crude is US$0.47 up at US$61.93 barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 77.44 US cents.Our investor event is on Mar 23, 5 companies presenting starting 12:30pm details including registration at the link https://www.finnewsnetwork.com.au/page/investor-events