Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) confirms exceptional ore sorting viability at Korbel Main.



Ore Sorting results show up to 10x upgrade from a 588kg coarse rock sample.



Potential of further value-adding by processing of the reject material is also being investigated.

This deposit has a majority of its gold contained in discrete high grade sheeted vein rocks.Shares in Nova Mineralsare trading 6.25 per cent higher at 17 cents.