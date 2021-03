Clean TeQ Holdings (ASX:CLQ) has been awarded a contract to upgrade the exiting DESALX technology plant in Oman.



The company is moving towards a proposed demerger of the water business this year.



Clean TeQ was engaged by Multotec, the Company’s sales and delivery partner in Africa, under a design, procure and construct contract to deliver a waste water treatment system at an antimony processing facility in Oman.

Shares in Clean TeQ Holdingsare trading 0.96 per cent higher at 26 cents.