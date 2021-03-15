Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) see delay in the demerger of Juno

Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) says that the demerger and initial public offering of Juno Minerals is still to be pursued, but on a delayed timetable.



The proposed ASX listing of Juno is expected to be completed in May.



The delay is due to Stichting Pensioenfonds, a Jupiter shareholder, not intending to meet the regulatory requirements of the Foreign Investment Review Board.

Accordingly, it will be removed as a condition of the transaction and Jupiter will be able to effect the in-specie distribution and capital reduction after shareholder approval.Shares in Jupiter Minesare trading 6.82 per cent lower at 31 cents.