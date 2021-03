Gas exploration player, Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) has reported a net loss after tax of over $990,000 for the half year ended 31 December 2020.



This follows a loss of over $1.2 million for the half year to 31 December 2019.



The company was focused on coal seam gas exploration in Mongolia during the period.

No dividends have been declared.Shares in Elixir Energyclosed 1.85 per cent lower at 26 cents.