Fintech company Douugh (ASX:DOU) announced a partnership with Mastercard to provide their users with virtual cards.



The launch of an instant virtual card allows customers in the US to instantly access their Douugh Mastercard debit card upon signing up, with the ability to add it to their mobile wallet.



Users will be able to view their debit card details without the need to wait for the physical card in the mail.

Shares in Dougghare trading 5.41 per cent higher at 20 cents.