Novatti Group (ASX:NOV) moves Lifepay to full commercial launch

Digital banking and payments company, Novatti Group (ASX:NOV) reports that new fintech platform Lifepay is moving to full commercial launch.



Lifepay’s integrated financial platform enables users to manage their daily life transactions, personal and social finances simply and effectively from their mobile device.



As part of the application, Lifepay consumers go through a compliance check and then are issued a prepaid Visa card from Novatti into their digital wallet.

Novatti remains a major shareholder in Lifepay Pty Ltd, holding 25 per cent of its shares prior to their series A funding.Shares in Novattiare trading 1.33 per cent higher at 38 cents.