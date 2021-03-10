Dow rallies over 460 points: ASX poised to open higher

The Australian share market is set open higher following mixed leads from US markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 463 points to hit a record high on the back of the House passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan and the bond yields dipping. The 10-year US Treasury yield slipped from its session highs as data showed core consumer prices index excluding volatile items such as food and energy lifted 0.4 per cent in February calming inflation worries. The Nasdaq closed lower in choppy trade after logging its best one-day percentage jump in four months on Tuesday. A rotation into sectors such as energy and financials continued as investors sold big tech names that have fuelled the rally since last March.



Local economic news



The Reserve Bank is set to release data on credit and debit cards, ATM statistics and cheques.

Wall Street closed mixed yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5 per cent to 32,297, the S&P 500 added 0.6 per cent to 3899 and the NASDAQ closed 0.04 per cent lower at 13,069.European markets closed mixed, London’s FTSE fell 0.1 per cent, Paris added 1.1 per cent and Frankfurt closed 0.7 per cent higher.Asian markets closed mixed, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.03 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.1 per cent lower.Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent gain.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.8 per cent lower at 6714.New Zealand fuel distributor with branded service stations, Z Energyexpects its financial year 2021 EBITDA to be in a range between $235 million to $245 million previous guidance range was $235 million to $265 million. Z continues to experience the effects of Covid-19 from the two recent lockdowns, the loss of international tourists in its retail channel and reduced volume in Jet travel, as well as the enduring and ongoing effects of lower refining margins. Intense retail competition has continued, while crude prices have increased substantially in a short period of time, compressing margins. Oil prices have risen on the expectation of a post-Covid global economic recovery and vaccination roll-out, with the Brent indicator having increased by over 75 per cent in the 120 days since the beginning of November 2020. Shares in Z Energyclosed 0.38 per cent higher at $2.61 yesterday.AVJennings Limitedis paying 0.7 cents fully frankedEllerston Asian Investmentsis paying 2.5 cents fully frankedGlobe Internationalis paying 12 cents fully frankedGR Engineering Services Ltdis paying 5 cents fully frankedJoyce Corporationis paying 7 cents fully frankedMercury NZ Limitedis paying 6.2858 cents unfrankedMichael Hill Internationalis paying 1.5 cents unfrankedMcMillan Shakespeareis paying 30.2 cents fully frankedOZ Mineralsis paying 17 cents fully frankedSouth32 Limitedis paying 1.8058 cents fully frankedShine Justice Ltdis paying 2 cents unfrankedSealink Travel Groupis paying 7 cents fully frankedOne Australian Dollar at 8:20 AM was buying 77.39 US cents, 55.53 Pence Sterling, 83.87 Yen and 64.87 Euro cents.Iron Ore has gained 0.2 per cent to US$164.67Iron Ore futures suggest 1.2 per cent gain.Gold has gained $6.30 to US$1723 an ounce.Silver was up $0.09 to US$26.28 an ounce.Oil was up $0.77 to US$64.78 a barrel.