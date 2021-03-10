Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO) report net loss of $3.29 million

Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO) has reported a net loss of $3.29 million for the half year to December 31st 2020, versus a loss of $2.49 million in the prior corresponding period.



Warrego is in a joint venture with Strike Energy to develop the Erregulla gas fields in Western Australia and said it signed a gas sales agreement with Alcoa in September to supply 155 petajoules of natural gas from the West Erregulla fields when developed.



Shares in Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO) are trading 2.17 per cent higher at 24 cents.

