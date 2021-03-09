Vocus (ASX:VOC) up 8.6% after a bid from MIRA/Aware: ASX closed 0.5% higher

It has been a positive day of trade for the Australian share market the local bourse managed to maintain momentum closing 0.5 per cent higher or 32 points up to finish at 6,771.Economic news
Futures market
Dow futures are suggesting a rise of 217 points.
S&P 500 futures are eyeing a rise of 29 points.
The Nasdaq futures are eyeing lift of 158 points.
And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 36 point risetomorrow morning.
NAB’s monthly business survey for February showed a rise in business confidence to 16, from 12 a month ago, Business conditions rose to 15, from 9 last month.Company news
Vocus (ASX:VOC)
has agreed a scheme implementation deed with the consortium of Macquarie Infrastructure and real assets and Aware Super. If the scheme proceeds, Vocus shareholders to receive consideration of $5.50 per share in cash. It values Vocus equity at $3.5 billion and an enterprise value of $4.6 billion. Shares in Vocus (ASX:VOC)
closed 8.6 per cent higher at $5.43.
Senex Energy (ASX:SXY)
has agreed a further domestic gas sales agreement with power generator CleanCo Queensland for 2.55 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas in 2022.
Nuheara (ASX:NUH)
has received US Food and Drug Administration establishment registration for a medical device listing of a new hearing aid, IQbuds² PRO.
AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ)
has secured a second strategic, long-term offtake partner with Shenzhen Chengxin Lithium Group Co.,Ltd.IPO
Mineral exploration company DDH1 (ASX:DDH)
started trading today. They floated with an issue price of $1.10, opened at $0.91 and it closed at $0.87.Best and worst performers of the day
The best performing sector was Utilities adding 1.2 per cent while the worst performing sector was Infotech, shedding 1.7 per cent.
The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Vocus Group (ASX:VOC)
, rising 8.6 per cent to close at $5.43. Shares in Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD)
and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW)
followed higher.
The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Pro Medicus (ASX:PME)
,dropping 5.7 per cent to close at $42.70. Shares in Megaport (ASX:MP1)
and Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG)
followed lower.Asian markets
Mixed:Japan’s Nikkei has added 0.8 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has added 1.4 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has lost 0.3 per cent.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1,689 an ounce.
Iron ore price rose 0.1 per cent to US$174.34.
Its futures are pointing to a fall of 2.4 per cent.
Light crude is US$0.54 up at US$61.15 barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 76.65US cents.