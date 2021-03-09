Nuheara (ASX:NUH) receives US FDA registration for a new hearing aid

Nuheara (ASX:NUH) has received US Food and Drug Administration establishment registration for a medical device listing of a new hearing aid, IQbuds² PRO.



The PRO, alongside IQbuds² MAX will be the second product to be derived from the recently developed IQbuds² hardware platform.



It has been designed to provide deeper levels of hearing technology sophistication, while delivering higher levels of hearing enhancement and amplification.

The PRO is expected to be launched in the US later in the calendar year.Shares in Nuhearaare trading 4.55 per cent higher at 5 cents.