Senex Energy (ASX:SXY) signs a gas deal with CleanCo

Senex Energy (ASX:SXY) has agreed a further domestic gas sales agreement with power generator CleanCo Queensland for 2.55 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas in 2022.



The one-year agreement starting next year brings Senex’s total contracted volumes with CleanCo to more than 5.1 PJ over the 2020-22 calendar years.



Gas will be supplied at the Wallumbilla Gas Hub in Queensland at a fixed price in line with current market levels.

CleanCo is the Queensland Government-owned corporation focused on delivering affordable and reliable clean energy.Shares in Senex Energyare trading 1.3 per cent lower at 38 cents.