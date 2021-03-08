Tech stocks hit hard: ASX closed 0.4% higher

The Australian share market took a dip in afternoon trade but still managed to close 0.4 per cent higher. At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 29 points higher, finish at 6,740. As for the sectors, materials came out top



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a rise of 2 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a dip of 13 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing fall of 139 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 40 point rise for tomorrow morning

Omni Bridgewayfollowing detailed analysis and consideration of all stakeholder interests, has elected to remain solely listed on the ASX. They company elected to delay the compulsory sale of shares held by US Retail Shareholders for a further week to provide the market with an opportunity to assimilate this information. Shares in Omni Bridgewayclosed 0.9 per cent higher at $3.39.Global inspection business ALStoday announced the acquisition of Investiga, a pharmaceutical testing business in Brazil and the USA.Jupiter Minessays that despite the overwhelming support for the demerger of Juno Minerals and initial public offering, it has been halted.Drug development company Noxopharmreports Veyonda has been approved to move into its second and final stage of the NOXCOVID-1 clinical trial.The best performing sector was Materials adding 1.7 per cent while the worst performing sector was Infotech, shedding 1.1 per cent.The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Treasury Wine Estates, rising 6.4 per cent to close at $10.97. Shares in Silver Lake Resourcesand Janus Henderson Groupfollowed higher.The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Zip Co, dropping 6.69 per cent to close at $8.92. Shares in Kogan.comand SmartGroup Corpfollowed lower.lower: Japan’s Nikkei has lost 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has lost 1.3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has dipped almost 1 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,708 an ounce.Iron ore price fell 2.2 per cent to US$174.11.Its futures are pointing to a rise of 0.9 per cent.Light crude is US$1.09 up at US$62.31 barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 77.01 US cents.