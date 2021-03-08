Noxopharm's (ASX:NOX) NOXCOVID trial advances to final stage

Drug development company Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) reports Veyonda has been approved to move into its second and final stage of the NOXCOVID-1 clinical trial.



Part 1 of the trial involved 26 patients and was a dose-escalation arm, testing the safety of increasing daily Veyonda dosages.



The 1800 mg dose was deemed by clinicians to be sufficiently well tolerated in patients with moderate Covid-19 disease to become the preferred dose.

The high tolerance of the drug by patients with very poor lung function provides further evidence of the safety of Veyonda in patients with acute illness.NOXCOVID-1 Trial Recap Veyonda is being tested for its ability to block the phenomenon known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or cytokine storm, and thereby reduce long-term disabilities and death in COVID-19 patients.Shares in Noxopharmare trading 6.62 per cent higher at 72 cents.