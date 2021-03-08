Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) has halted the demerger of Juno Minerals

Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) says that despite the overwhelming support for the demerger of Juno Minerals and initial public offering, it has been halted.



Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP a Jupiter shareholder, have confirmed that they do not intend to meet the regulatory requirements of the Foreign Investment Review Board which is a condition of the in-specie distribution and capital reduction.



The Boards of Jupiter and Juno are now assessing its future options and will update the markets in due course.

Shares in Jupiter Minesare trading 2.14 per cent lower at 34 cents.