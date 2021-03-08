ALS (ASX:ALQ) set to acquire Investiga

Global inspection business ALS (ASX:ALQ) today announced the acquisition of Investiga, a pharmaceutical testing business in Brazil and the USA.



Founded in 1993, Investiga is privately owned with 360 employees and generated $20 million of revenue in FY20.



It specialises in the cosmetic and personal care market.

Investiga will be integrated into the existing ALS Life Sciences network with a particular focus on growing in the USA, which represents over a quarter of the global market.Shares in ALSare trading 3.79 per cent higher at $9.85.