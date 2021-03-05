Magnis Energy (ASX:MNS) appoints dream team

Green energy giant, Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) has appointed an impressive team to lead production at its Lithium-ion Battery Plant in New York.



Ex Tesla engineer Chaitanya Sharma has been appointed as CEO.



Former Vice President of Duracell USA, Bill Shannon will take up the post of COO, and the former Engineering lead at Phoenix Systems Dr. Brandon Jordan-Thaden has been appointed as Senior Director of Engineering.

The company aims to begin production in late 2021.Share in Magnis Energy Technologiesare trading 5.8 per cent higher at 28 cents.